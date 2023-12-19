Rwanda, Germany Cement Bilateral Ties in Trade, Pharmaceuticals

Rwanda and Germany foreign ministers, on December 18, held bilateral talks aimed at strengthening relations between both countries in various areas of trade, research, and healthcare ecosystem.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany Minister of Foreign Affairs met with her counterpart Dr Vincent Biruta, on the sidelines of the inauguration of BioNTech -a Germany-based biotechnology company -vaccine manufacturing plant in Kigali.

Biruta said that the cooperation between both countries spans multiple sectors including investments in education and social welfare, ensuring that the benefits are inclusive and reach all segments of people.

"Trade and investment form another cornerstone of this bilateral relationship. Fostering a conducive environment, both nations are reaping the rewards of mutually beneficial partnerships that stimulate economic growth and strengthen our ties."

"Germany and Rwanda are pioneering a new era of national relations by fostering feminist foreign diplomacy. As we continue to work hard, I hope that our collective efforts will serve as a beacon of hope for a more interconnected, sustainable, and inclusive world," he added.

Besides the current priority area of cooperation, vaccine production, the two countries have entered into partnership in financing Small Medium Enterprises, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and expanding social protection efforts, by for instance putting in place a pro-poor basket fund that aims to strengthen inclusive public service delivery and infrastructure to poor and vulnerable population groups.

On the other hand, Baerbock commended Rwanda's steps in becoming a role model for development on the continent across various fields, with strong economic growth rates, firmly focused on providing a good future for its young people, and women's participation in many positions.

"Just like Germany, Rwanda is also strong in supporting partners in direct vicinity, for instance, training and capacity building in Benin or security cooperation in Mozambique."

She mentioned that the country has "incredibly" done so much within almost 30 years rising from the tragic history of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, sending out "Never Again" which is an obligation to Rwanda and other members of the international community.

Baerbock also said that Germany is committed to advancing global healthcare architecture, as a key part of its foreign policy, supporting the health ecosystem in Africa.

New health standards

"I am delighted that we are opening a significant new chapter in our close relations today with the kick-off of the first commercial mRNA vaccine factory, your country will set new standards for the health environment for the entire continent," said Baerbock.

"If we have learned one thing when Covid-19 spread across the globe, it is that diseases do not stop at national borders or continents."

She added that it is not acceptable that HIV and tuberculosis still claim many lives, adding that they are "fighting these silent killers with vaccines from Africa for Africa."

In addition, she pointed out that through EU global gate way, Germany and European Union are availing €1.2 billion until 2027, to support Africa's journey to build its vaccine production capacity.

Rwanda inaugurated 30,000 square metres BioNTech vaccine manufacturing plant built in the Kigali Special Economic Zone located at Masoro-Munini, Gasabo District, as an effort by the African Union to promote healthcare resilience on the continent.