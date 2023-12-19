Rwanda: Nyagatare - Concerns Over Illicit Trading in Fuel

People in Nyagatare District have raised concerns over the illegal selling of fuel within their neighbourhoods of the district instead of petrol stations where safety guidelines are abided by.

It remains unclear how some people obtain fuel in large quantities and resell it in unauthorised areas. With an enhanced network of feeder roads, the transport business is booming in the District, reportedly leading to an increased demand for fuel for automobiles.

According to residents, the lack of filling stations in the area has resulted in the emergence of illegal fuel dealers in neighbourhoods, a situation that is posing significant safety risks and negatively impacting motor performance.

Cyprian Ntambara, a motorcyclist in Mukama Sector, explained that challenges in accessing petrol station services led him to purchase fuel from local sellers in Nyagatare villages.

"The long distance to petrol stations is challenge for our businesses. I part with Rwf2,000 for fuel just to reach Nyagatare town for refueling, resulting in additional expenses and occasional hindrance to business growth."

Jacques Nyandwi, a resident of Mukama Sector, is disturbed by the quality of fuel bought from illegal petrol dealers.

"At times, the fuel we consume does not meet standards because we buy it from unauthorised dealers. I once refilled with fuel diluted with water, which adversely affected my motorcycle. I switched to buying fuel from another neighbour," he said.

Anisia Murebwayire, a resident of Nyagatare Sector, said: "We are grateful that no accidents have occurred from the sell of fuel in villages but the risk is a cause for concern. It is helpful but risky."

Officials in Nyagatare District are urging for investments in fuel infrastructure in villages to ensure the availability of safe and regulated fuel. They believe that establishing proper fuel stations in rural areas will minimise the risks associated with selling fuel in unauthorised locations.

"We will continue empowering cooperatives so they can mobilise capital to invest in available opportunities in their areas while advocating for other investments," said Steven Gasana, the Mayor of Nyagatare District.

Despite the development of roads such as the 124-kilometre Nyagatare-Gicumbi road, villages still rely on illegal domestic fuel trade to avoid additional expenses in Rukomo and Nyagatare for refuelling. To address this concern, CODERVAM, a cooperative of 1,300 rice farmers near the Nyagatare-Gicumbi road, is taking steps to counter the risks posed by illegal petrol dealers by constructing a petrol station worth Rwf350 million.

However, the need for reliable fuel sources in the region persists.

Farmers and transport providers believe that required investment is a win-win opportunity that will benefit both sides and enhance their businesses.