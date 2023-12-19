Africa: H.E.R. Chooses Afrobeat Hits for Performance Debut in South Africa

19 December 2023
Amidst the world's fervent embrace of Afrobeat music, international sensation H.E.R. marked her inaugural performance on the African continent at the Hey Neighbour Festival.

The Grammy-winning artist took centre stage to deliver solo renditions of Afrobeat hits - Asake's "Lonely at the Top" and Wizkid's "Smile."

Her choice to spotlight these Afrobeat tracks during her first-ever performance in Africa underscored the global acceptance and influence of this vibrant musical genre.

H.E.R.'s solo interpretation of these songs represented a significant cultural moment, as she immersed herself in the essence of Afrobeat while honouring the Festival's monumental celebration of Heineken's 150-year legacy.

