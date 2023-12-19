Kenya: Govt Vows to Tackle Marginalization and Discrimination of Minorities

Nairobi — The government will to correct historical, political, administrative and social acts that have subjected some communities in Kenya to marginalization and discrimination, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Mr Felix Koskei said yesterday.

Mr Koskei said the Government will execute the plan through legal, policy, administrative and institutional mechanisms.

Mr Koskei who was addressing participants during celebrations to mark the first International Minority Rights Day at Bomas of Kenya said the move would ensure that the country taps into the potential of every individual and community in a bid to build a strong, stable and united nation.

He decried the situation in which a section of the country has remained marginalised and alienated from access to resources and participation in national decision-making and development.

"An important step to begin this transformational journey, is by recognising, packaging and celebrating the knowledge, practices, art and way of life of the minority and marginalised communities in this country," said Mr Koskei.

The Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service who is the administrative Head of the Executive Office of the President said the celebrations were a clear demonstration of the Government's commitment to the welfare of minorities in the country.

"Your presence here, is a demonstration of the government's commitment to protect and promote the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in Chapter 4 on the Bill of Rights and to guarantee their enjoyment, without discrimination or hindrance," he said.

He said the event was hosted with the blessings of President William Ruto in pursuit of his commitment to the service of all and rule of law.

"As you are aware H.E the President upon assuming office, made a solemn vow to uphold the Constitution and run the affairs of the State in line with the Rule of Law," said the Chief of Staff and Head of public Service.

He hailed the celebrations as a unique opportunity to showcase the richness of the culture and heritage of minority and marginalized communities through song, dance, cuisine, attire, values and principles that define Kenya's collective identity.

"Your dedication to cultural preservation have been pivotal in promoting tourism, environmental conservation, balanced human - wildlife cohabitation and traditional nature-based medicines and health," he said.

Noting that the government was committed to the empowerment and active participation of minority and marginalized communities in nation building and global affairs, Mr. Koskei said the celebrations would become an annual event.

Kenya celebrated the International Minority Rights Day for the first time since 1992 when the United Nations adopted the Declaration on Rights of persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities.