Angola: Court of Auditors Oks Over 100 Public Investment Contracts

Luanda — From January to date, the Court of Auditors (TC) approved 169 public investment contracts subject to preventive inspection.

The figures were released to the press Monday by the Chairman of the Court, Sebastião Gunza, who emphasised that around 73.3% (124 approvals) were granted in the last six months, a period in which the institution has made significant progress in dealing with cases subject to preventive supervision.

Speaking on the occasion of the end-of-year greetings ceremony, among other things the judge emphasised the implementation of the legal rule on the analysis and approval process, which has streamlined the whole processing method.

He added that, as a first step, a process of reforming the court's structures and functions is underway, as well as the implementation of a technological solution for distributing cases electronically, a step towards the digital transition, with a view to modernising the court.

Sebastião Gunza urged major work in order to eliminate doubts on the exemption and dependence of the TC as the body responsible for monitoring the legality of public accounts.

He appealed to the workers to comply with the cares related to the integrity issues in all phases of the process that goes to the court, from audits to trials.

"We don't want to hear about acts of corruption, even if only on suspicion, because they will be banned mercilessly," he warned.

While speaking, the judge emphasised the capacity and performance of the staff during the current year, which he considered to be a challenge.

He pointed to the work, tenacity and daily performance of all the employees as the best reason to renew hope for the future of the court.

According to Sebastião Gunza, the Court of Auditors could set its position in the international institutions with which it has a strong exchange relationship, namely International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), African Organisation of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E), Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (OISC) and Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) and the African Union (AU).

Regarding internal matters, he emphasised that, despite severe budgetary restrictions, important social support measures had been implemented, while particular attention had been paid to the training and ongoing capacity building of staff to improve the quality of audits.

Among other measures, Sebastião Gunza mentioned the provision of a health insurance policy, as well as public transport for officials. He has been Chairman of the Court of Auditors since last June.

VC/SC/MRA/jmc