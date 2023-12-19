Angola Takes Part in Seminar On Promoting Peace and Security

Luanda — Angola's Foreign minister, Téte António, is in Oran, Algeria, to participate in the 10th Annual High Level Seminar on Promoting Peace and Security in Africa.

According to a press release, the "Oran Process" it's a meeting of ministers and should be attended by member countries of the Peace and Security Council, African Union and United Nations officials, partners, friends and guests.

This year's edition marks the tenth anniversary of this important event, which has been a platform for cooperation and collaboration in the African continent's efforts to promote, articulate and defend common positions on Peace and Security issues.

The "Oran Process" was adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) at its 397th meeting held on 23 September 2013, at the level of Heads of State and Government, in New York City, USA.

The importance of the partnership between the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) in the area of peace and security was analysed during this meeting.

During the event, participants also discussed the need for greater interaction between the Peace and Security Council and the African countries on the UN Security Council.

