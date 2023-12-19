Ethiopia: Melatework Hailu Voted in As the New Chairperson of National Election Board

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives has officially voted Melatework Hailu as the Chairperson of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

This appointment follows six months after Birtukan Mideksa vacated the chairperson role, necessitating a departure for "a long-term rest to maintain my health."

Subsequent to Birtukan's resignation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed formed an eight-member committee tasked with the recruitment of a new chairperson, in line with Article 5 of the NEBE's establishment proclamation of 2018.

From an initial list of 56 candidates, the committee narrowed the field to five finalists, among whom Melatework Haile and Tadesse Lema were chosen for the final consideration according to established criteria, and their names were submitted to Prime Minister Abiy for the final decision.

At the regular session of the House of Representatives held today, the chief government whip, Tesfaye Beljige, recommended Melatework for the chairmanship. Tesfaye affirmed that Melatework's educational qualifications, her professional background, and her non-affiliation with any political party render her an exemplary candidate to lead the board.

Melatework's academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in peace and security studies from Addis Ababa University, complemented by a master of public administration from Harvard University.

Her progression within the Ethiopian Customs Commission from a junior lawyer to the head of operations and the legal department evidences her professional acumen.

Furthermore, Melatework's tenure as the head of the office of the NEBE from February 2020 to February 2023 provides her with valuable experience in electoral processes.

In a series of related decisions, the parliament also approved appointments for key leadership positions within state media entities. Getnat Tadese was confirmed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, which is tasked with the oversight of the nation's television and radio networks.

With a substantial background in the media industry, Getnat has previously held numerous executive roles within the realm of Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

Furthermore, Mesafint Tefera has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopian Press Agency, the national news wire service of Ethiopia. Mesafint's responsibilities will encompass the enhancement of news coverage throughout the various state publishing platforms.