Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Blocks EAC Electoral Observers

East African Community (EAC) Partner States will not, as is the norm, observe general elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), according to a statement from the EAC Secretariat.

The DR Congo is set to hold presidential elections on Wednesday, December 20.

"This is to notify EAC Partner States, development partners and all other stakeholders that EAC will not physically be present in DRC to observe her 2023 general elections as provided for in the Treaty establishing the East African Community and as it has been the practice since the inception of the EAC," a press release issued by the EAC Secretariat on December 18.

"This development is due to the fact that although EAC was ready, the request to undertake the exercise has not been granted by the relevant authorities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, it pointed out that "the EAC wishes the Government and the people of DRC peaceful elections and remains committed to discharge our mandate to all Partner States."