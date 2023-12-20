Sudan: Cardin, Risch Announce Joint, Bipartisan Congressional Resolution Calling for a Special Envoy to Sudan

press release

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced a joint, bipartisan resolution calling for a high-level special envoy to work towards ending the conflict in Sudan.

The Senate resolution has been introduced, to be followed by introduction in the House of Representatives by Representatives Michael McCaul (R-Texas-10) and Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.-05), Chair and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, when the chamber comes ack into session.

The Resolution calls on the administration to urgently respond to end the conflict in Sudan by naming a high-level United States Special Envoy for Sudan, developing a comprehensive strategy for sanctioning the RSF, SAF, and actors which supply, or facilitate the supply of arms and materiel to belligerents, and take steps to facilitate international investigations related to atrocities, in support of accountability.

It also calls on the administration to work with international partners to work collectively to achieve peace in Sudan.

“The world must act urgently to save lives and end the conflict in Sudan,” said Chair Cardin. “It is imperative that the United States join with partners and allies to put in place a mechanism to protect civilians from further atrocities and press all sides to lay down their arms. The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) do not represent the people of Sudan. They have shown through their brutality and disregard for the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people that they cannot lead the country. Those who have committed crimes must be held to account. We must continue to work with the Sudanese people in support of their aspirations to establish a democratic government in Sudan. The ongoing and escalating violence in Sudan, as well as Sudan’s history of genocide, require additional urgent action from the United States and international community before more lives are lost.”

“Despite global focus on crises in Europe and the Middle East, the dire situation in Sudan – characterized by extreme suffering, widespread destruction, and horrendous crimes – must not be overlooked. This bipartisan and bicameral resolution clearly states that the United States, alongside our allies and partners, must take strong action to end the conflict in Sudan. This includes helping the Sudanese people reclaim their country, delivering vital humanitarian aid, and preventing a full-scale genocide in Darfur,” said Ranking Member Risch. “I have consistently advocated for a special presidential envoy for Sudan since the conflict began in April, including in an October letter to President Biden. This joint resolution should clearly signal to the administration the urgent need to revise its Sudan policy, both in terms of personnel and strategy.”

