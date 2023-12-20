Kenya: 6 More Flood-Related Deaths Reported, Toll Rises to 174

Nairobi — Six more deaths have been reported in the country in three days leading to Tuesday raising death toll to 174, despite the stabilizing flood situation in the country.

In a statement released by the National El-Nino Emergency and Disaster Response Command Centre on Tuesday, two fatalities involved a mother and her child caused by landslide in Guruga Village in Kiambu county.

Four other deaths occurred in a gold mine at Kurutyange Village in Migori County.

"We strongly caution Kenyans against working in mines during rains and to strictly adhere to alerts and guidelines to avert more fatalities and injuries," the Command Centre appealed.

The Center stated that on Monday, heavy rains were witnessed in Kitui County leading to the displacement of 76 households comprising approximately 380 people.

The the task team stated that additional camps had been set up to accommodate those displaced.

"This now raises the total camps to 170 nationally with 109,179 households comprising of about 545,895 people displaced so far," read the statement.

The Command Center however warned of the rising water levels in Tana River from 3.4m to 4.8m over the weekend.

It warned of possible flooding in the area urging motorists to be vigilant and adhere to subsequent alerts.

"The Ministry of Health also continues to supply snake anti venom to help fight the post-flood snake scare," the Command Center stated.

The team urged Kenyans to remain steadfast in providing immediate relief and support to those affected by the floods.