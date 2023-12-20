Kenya: KeNHA Warns of Potential Flooding in Tana River as Waters Upstream Surge

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists and local around Tana River to exercise caution amid rising water water levels upstream due to ongoing rains.

KeNHA Tuesday said it had recorded increased water levels at Madogo Total Station, Mororo, and Tana River Bridge signifying potential flooding.

"The Authority, however, remains hopeful that the upstream water levels remain within manageable thresholds," the agency said in a statement.

"All travelers and road users are advised to take caution as they approach these areas and adhere to the guidelines provided by the Authority, and other government agencies staff on site."

The Authority assured its commitment to monitoring developments on ground in order to keep the public informed based on continued assessment.

The warning came even as Red Cross reported the destruction of over 300 homes due to flooding in November.

The National El-Nino Emergency and Disaster Response Command Centre had on December 14 reported receding floodwaters in Lamu, Tana River, and Garissa counties, with no new displacement cases reported.

The Command Centre said it was closely monitoring the situation in five other counties: Taita Taveta, Narok, Migori, Homabay, and Siaya, due to the current forecast of heavy rainfall and isolated storms in those regions.

"Active plans are likewise underway for the second phase of relief distribution to the affected counties in acknowledgment of the evolving situation. This comprehensive approach ensures that affected populations receive the necessary assistance to recover and rebuild," it said in a statement.

The centre reported 168 flood-related deaths on December 9.

Government Spokesman Isaack Mwaura said the fatalities were reported in Tharaka Nithi, Nandi and Migori counties.