Tanzania: Government Leaders' Wives Bring Smiles to Mudslide Victims

KATESH, MANYARA: THE wives of government leaders, through the Ladies of New Millennium Group, have visited the areas that were affected by a mudslide in Hanang District, Manyara Region.

They provided various humanitarian aid to the victims of the disaster.

The mudflow, which occurred on December 3 of this year, injured 139 people and caused the deaths of 89 people.

After visiting the affected areas and handing over various humanitarian aid, Mary Majaliwa, the wife of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her commitment of helping the mudslide victims and ensuring that their lives and the affected areas return to normalcy.

"We would like to express our gratitude to President Samia and her government for the great efforts being directed to Katesh township and her love for the residents of Hanang by calling off her tour and returning home for her people," she said.

She called upon the residents of Hanang and those who have been affected by the disaster to unite and continue with their activities to ensure that their children can go to school when they reopen next month.

The wife of Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma, Marina Juma called upon other women to extend assistance to the victims.

Ms Asina Kawawa, the widow of former Prime Minister the late Rashid Mfaume Kawawa, expressed gratitude to President Samia for her handling of the disaster.

"We thank President Samia for her kindness and wisdom in ensuring that houses are built for all those who lost their homes in this disaster. The President has greatly motivated our group to come and assist the victims," explained Ms Asina.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After receiving the aid, Manyara Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga stated that the government is currently working to restore Katesh township to normalcy by rehabilitating infrastructure such as roads and providing water services.

"Hanang residents, especially in Katesh, Gendabi, and Jorodom areas, are very thankful to President Samia for the tremendous support she has given them," Sendiga said.

The Ladies of New Millennium Group have donated various items to the victims, including 250 school bags, 216 pairs of school shoes, 500 exercise books, 144 counter books, five boxes of pencils, 200 school uniforms, 600 baby diapers, 170 T-shirts, more than 100 khanga, 40 pairs of kitenge, 105 bedsheets, and 125 blankets, as well as 450 kilograms of rice, among others.

The mudslide disaster hit Katesh township on December 3 this year, causing 89 deaths, 139 injuries, and the destruction of houses and infrastructure, thus affecting socioeconomic activities in the area.