Kenya: Be Road Safety Ambassadors, Murkomen Pleads With Motorists

Nairobi — Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic laws to prevent accidents and fatalities caused by reckless driving.

Speaking on Monday during the launch of Kenya's Highway Code and Drivers' Handbooks at the Kenya Railways, Murkomen said the National Transport and Safety Authority in collaboration with the National Police Service, will intensify enforcement activities during the festive season, focusing on illegal PSVs to ensure traffic rules are adhered to.

He urged everyone to plan journeys and avoid overloading, speeding and drunk driving.

"I urge all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to familiarize themselves with the rules and be ambassadors of road safety while using the roads," Murkomen said.

"I appeal to vehicle operators to carry functional first aid kits and fire extinguishers and to embrace basic first aid training. Let's support the Government's efforts to restore sanity on our roads, particularly during this festive season."

Reduced fatalities

The CS noted that through the collective effort of the government, there has been a reduction of the road traffic fatalities compared to the year 2022.

He said that from January 1 to December 7, 2023, there was a commendable 8.11 per cent decrease (from 4,352 to 3,999) in lives lost due to road traffic injuries compared to the same period in 2022.

"Notably, the reduction in deaths coincided with a concerning increase in the number of seriously injured individuals, suggesting that more work needs to be done to improve road safety," Murkomen said.

"I am disheartened to report a rise in fatalities among pedal cyclists, attributed to factors such as speeding, dangerous cycling and inadequate non-motorized transport facilities."

Murkomen singled out the use of cellphones by cyclists and drivers, drunk driving, and other types of distractions as major factors contributing to the rise in accidents.

"I therefore implore each citizen to take personal responsibility and minimize the factors that contribute to risky road behavior," he added.