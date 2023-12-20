Rwanda Finishes Fourth as Uganda Leads Inter-Parliamentary Games Podium

Rwanda experienced an average performance at the just-concluded EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games 2023 despite hosting the competitions while Uganda maintained their dominance as overall champions.

Rwanda was among seven countries represented at the 13th edition of the regional competitions held in Kigali and Bugesera District.

The hosts finished fourth with six medals including two gold won by MP Germaine Mukabalisa in the women's 400m race and MP Pierre Clever Rwanda in Darts (seating). Rwandan MPs also won three silver medals in women's Golf and 4x400m relay and men's Volleyball, as well as bronze in men's Golf.

Uganda emerged the overall winners as they finished at the top with a total of 28 medals, including 16 gold, seven silver, and five bronze while Tanzania and Kenya claimed the second and third positions respectively.

Ugandan MPs were outstanding in football where they were crowned champions after an unbeaten campaign with a maximum of 15 points, scoring a record 32 goals while conceding just two.

Francine Rutazana, the Chairperson of the Joint Planning Committee of the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games lauded Rwanda for hosting a successful two weeks of competitions in a conducive environment for the member states that were represented.

"The disciplinary committee received only three cases [of indiscipline], this is a surprising tournament because, in the previous edition, there were at least five cases of indiscipline reported every day," Rutazana said

"This means that there has been more compliance of the rules and there is need to maintain the spirit."

The Inter-Parliamentary Games awarding ceremony was graced by Rwandan Senate President François-Xavier Kalinda among other guests.

Closing the games officially, Kalinda said, "As Members of Parliament, we are indeed entrusted with the responsibility of building bridges and relationships, and fostering cooperation between our countries and our people."

General standings

1. Uganda: 28 (16 Gold, 7 Silver and 5 Bronze)

2. Tanzania: 16 (6 Gold, 9 Silver and 1 Bronze)

3. Kenya: 14 (2 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze)

4. Rwanda: 6 (2 Gold, 3 Silver and Bronze)

5. South Sudan: 12 (1 Gold, 3 Silver and 8 Bronze)

6. EALA: 2 (0 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze)

7. Burundi: 1 (0 Gold, 0 Silver and 1 Bronze)

