Angola's Supreme Court Grants Amnesty for 215 Cases

Luanda — Angola's Supreme Court (TS) has granted an amnesty for 215 cases from the total of 448 cases tried in 2023, the presiding judge of the TS Joel Leonardo said Tuesday in Luanda.

Speaking at the year- end greetings ceremony for the institution's employees, the judge emphasized the fact that first instance trials had resumed at the TS level, pointing out that, for justice, the important thing is "what was done and not who did it".

The chief Justice said the results achieved during the 2023 fiscal year are positive, underscoring the need to improve the provision of judicial services, internal organization of services, especially in terms of serving citizens seeking information.

"Citizens deserve our respect, they are our main priority. For example, they shouldn't wait for more than 30 minutes outside the office without being attended to. Our good morning comforts the citizens and establishes a relationship of trust between us and them, which should be marked by urbanity, respect, speed, ethics, helpfulness and efficiency," the judge said.

The Supreme Court currently employs 300 court clerks from various parts of the country.

The TS Chief Justice added that bringing justice closer to the citizens is the realization of access to justice in terms of rule of law and democracy, which is taking its first steps in the country.

Digitalization of services

Joel Leonardo stressed that the growth of human resources must go hand in hand with technological evolution, considering it urgent to digitize all the services at the Supreme Court, "not only to speed up procedures, but also to ensure that justice is more effective".

The Supreme Court is the highest court in Angola's judiciary system.

It is one of the country's four highest courts, alongside the Constitutional Court, the Court of Auditors and the Supreme Military Court.