Kenya: American-Based Nextford University Rolls Out Courses in Kenya

Nairobi — American-based Nexford University has rolled out online courses for foreign nationals, including Kenyans.

The institution carried out an open day in the country to raise awareness about its diverse range of programmes.

In the arrangement, Kenyans will now be able to enrol in different courses, which will be handled exclusively online.

The institution says it is keen on equipping professionals with skills in today's highly competitive Kenyan job market.

They run from certificate courses to diplomas and degrees, as well as postgraduate programmes.

Nexford says that the program will go a long way in providing professionals with the necessary skills to compete in the global job market.

"Most Kenyans who are working are unwilling to quit their jobs to pursue on-campus higher education because they want to work and study at the same time," said Nextford Partnerships Manager Lydia Karingithi.

The institution's tuition fees will be rolled out on a monthly basis, a departure from the normal semester payments in Kenya, to ease the burden by paying small amounts of fees.