South Africa: Loved Malay Cookbook Author Fatima Sydow Dies - South African News Briefs, December 20

Cape Town —

Malay Cookbook Author Fatima Sydow Passes Away at 50

Fatima Sydow, who became a favourite for her Malay cookbooks and cooking videos, passed away in Cape Town. In 2020 Sydow was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma and announced her stage 4 diagnosis in 2023. A crowdfunding campaign was set up to help pay off her hospital bills, with more than 1,000 donors raising R725,000. In October this year, a benefit concert was hosted at the Artscape Theatre by Cape Town musicians for Sydow. She will be buried according to Muslim rites in Cape Town today, Wednesday, December 20.

Govt Exercises Caution on Diplomatic Ties With Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government continues to exercise caution in relation to South Africa's diplomatic ties with Israel, Eyewitness News reports. Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress headquarters on Monday, where the party met with pro-Palestine groups amid the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Ga za.

Impala Platinum Mineworkers Go on Wildcat Strike

More than 2,200 mineworkers downed tools at the Impala Platinum mine on December 18, 2023. Workers are at odds with the mine over its profit-sharing incentives, Eyewitness News reports. The mining company said that more than 60 mineworkers have resurfaced from a shaft at its Bafokeng Mine in the North West as an underground sit-in continues. A formal list of grievances is yet to be tabled.