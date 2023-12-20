Sudan: Today's Top News - Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, Syria

19 December 2023
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

OCHA is alarmed by the ongoing fighting in Wad Medani, in the southeastern state of Aj Jazirah.

At least a quarter of a million people have fled the state, according to initial reports from the International Organization for Migration. Many are being displaced for a second time, having come here after fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum earlier this year.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, is calling on the parties to stop the violence - saying civilians are fleeing in terror from what was once a place of refuge.

In a social media post, Mr. Griffiths said humanitarian operations are also in jeopardy.

Wad Medani is a key humanitarian hub - and the violence is undermining our ability to respond there and in the wider region.

Humanitarian field missions within and from Aj Jazirah state are still suspended.

OCHA warns that if the fighting continues, aid distribution to 2 million people - about a third of the state's population - will be compromised.

Aid organizations have reduced their footprint in Wad Medani due to the fighting - with staff relocating to neighbouring states but prepared to return once the security situation allows.

They are also concerned about the threat of looting and further destruction of humanitarian warehouses and supplies. We continue to call on the parties to the conflict to protect and respect these supplies and facilities.

