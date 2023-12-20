Rwanda: Kigalians Gear Up for Christmas Night Run

It's Christmas Night Run! Make sure you lace up your running shoes and embrace the festive spirit ahead of the special Night Run slated for Friday, December 22.

Organized by the local athletics governing body (RAF) in partnership with the City of Kigali and the Ministry of Sports, the December Night Run was given a festive twist , aptly dubbed 'Christmas Night Run' to put people into the Christmas mood through sports.

"We are not just inviting Kigali residents to attend this event, but also encouraging them to have a blast with others. This Night Run is both familiar and extraordinary," RAF Technical Director Jean Pierre Ndacyayisenga told Times Sport.

"It is organised to ensure that Kigalians can both enjoy the festive season and stay fit," he added.

Participants will gather at Kigali Heights Roundabout which will serve as the departure for the 5.4 km Christmas Night Run starting from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Kigali Night Run is not a race, but rather a social sports event designed to encourage and motivate residents of Kigali to engage in regular physical activity by running, jogging, or walking.

The organisers encourage people to join the festive fun at the Christmas Night Run, where you can spread holiday cheer while keeping fit and active.