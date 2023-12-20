Zimbabwe: President Salutes Lady Chevrons . . . Marange, Mupachikwa Win Accolades

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday congratulated the national women cricket team for making it to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024 to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year.

They did it in style, winning all their five matches at the just-ended ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 held in Entebbe, Uganda.

Zimbabwe's dominance at the regional event saw two of their players walk away with two of the individual player accolades up for grabs.

The veteran Precious Marange was named the player of the tournament after amassing 13 wickets for just 51 runs with an impressive economy of 2.86 runs per over and average of 3.92, while Modester Mupachikwa scooped the best batter award with 131 runs at an average of 43.67. In a message on his X ( formerly Twitter) account, President Mnangagwa said:

"Today, we celebrate Women's Cricket Team, champions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier!

"Your dedication and skill shine brightly, inspiring the nation. Here's to more victories and empowering women in sports."

Zimbabwe and Uganda join Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States of America, Vanuatu and the hosts UAE at the global qualifier to decide the final two spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be staged in Bangladesh between September and October next year.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies have already qualified for the main championship. Yesterday, Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni hailed the Lady Chevrons for their dominant display at the Uganda qualifiers.

"On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket family, I wish to convey our warmest congratulations to you all as the Zimbabwe Senior Women's National Team on booking your place at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier," Makoni said.

Having already secured their spot at the global qualifier with a decisive 86-run victory over Namibia in the semi-finals, Zimbabwe wrapped up their campaign in style as they beat Uganda by six wickets in Sunday's final to lift the regional qualifying tournament trophy.

"We followed all your action at the just-ended ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 in Uganda with immense pride and excitement as you recorded five victories in five matches, including the final against Uganda which was the icing on the cake.

"There is absolutely no doubt that this well-deserved qualification is the result of your hard work, passion and commitment, and all of you can be proud of this important achievement.

"Thank you for bringing so much joy to our hearts," said Makoni.

Makoni promised ZC will ensure the women's team gets the best possible preparations ahead of the global qualifier.

"Now, as you gear up to take our game to the next level, we want you to know that you have our full support and, we have no doubt, that of the entire nation of Zimbabwe," he said.