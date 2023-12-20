Rwanda Defence Force's Four New Major Generals Named

19 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force on December 19 promoted RDF personnel including four senior officers promoted from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.

The four are Maj Gen Ephraim Rurangwa, who is currently serving as the Commandant of Rwanda Military Hospital, Maj Gen John Baptist Ngiruwonsanga, the Commandant of General Headquarters, Maj Gen Denis Rutaha, the Commandant of the RDF Combined Training Centre, Gabiro, and Maj Gen Vincent Gatama, the fourth Division Commander.

The latest RDF promotions come after, in June, the RDF Commander-in-Chief promoted Godfrey Gasana, the Deputy Air Force Chief of Staff, from Colonel to the rank of Brigadier General.

The officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General were 17, while 83 Lieutenant Colonels were promoted to Colonel. Those promoted from the rank of Major to Lieutenant Colonel were 98, while 295 Captains were promoted to the rank of Major.

Four Lieutenants were promoted to the rank of Captain while 226 Non-Commissioned Officers were promoted to Second Lieutenant.

