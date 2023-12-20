Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd Honours Tea Farmers Across 8 Factories

In a show of gratitude, Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd (RMT) recently observed Farmers' Day across its eight factories, acknowledging the indispensable role of tea farmers in the nation's progress.

The Farmers' Day is an annual observance in various countries to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agricultures. It is observed on different dates around the world.

Farmers in eight RMT factories across the country received commendation for their work and were awarded with livestock as a token of appreciation.

RMT boasts numerous factories including Nyabihu Tea Factory, Rubaya Tea Factory, Rutsiro Tea Factory, Gatare Tea Factory, Kitabi Tea Factory, Nshili Kivu Tea Factory, Gisakura Tea Factory, and Mata Tea Factory.

At Nyabihu Tea Factory, Alain Kabeja, CEO of Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd, credited the success of the company to good governance, underlining the responsibility of farmers in driving positive change.

His message resonated with a call to action, encouraging farmers to strive for higher yields. The emphasis was on collective contribution to increased production and quality, fostering collaboration among the 21,000 employees associated with RMT.

In addition to celebrating Farmers' Day, this year witnessed an extra layer of joy as Rwanda Mountain Tea Ltd, in collaboration with partners, organized an End-Of-Year party for the children resident in all 12 Early Childhood Centers (ECDs) spread across different RMT factories. Approximately 509 children were treated to gifts and engaged in joyful song and celebration.

The gesture reflected RMT's commitment to the holistic development of communities associated with its operations. By extending the festive spirit to the children in Early Childhood Centers, the company aimed to create a positive and nurturing environment for the next generation by also assisting the government of Rwanda in its agenda of enhancing the Early Childhood development policy.

The success of Farmers' Day celebrations and the End of Year party underscored the importance of community collaboration in achieving sustainable growth. RMT remains dedicated to fostering a symbiotic relationship with its employees and the communities it operates in.

As the call to action echoes through the tea fields and resonates in Early Childhood Centers, Rwanda Mountain Tea looks forward to a future of increased production, enhanced quality, and shared prosperity.