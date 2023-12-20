Africa: Your Guide to AFCON 2023 - Part One

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is set to begin in Ivory Coast in mid-January, and fans are anticipating how some of the top teams will perform.

The tournament is taking place in 2024, despite its name. This is because it was meant to take place last year but the tournament was postponed by CAF in July 2022 due to the adverse summer weather concerns in Ivory Coast.

With Senegal defending their title and the tournament following a 24-team format, the competition is expected to be fierce.

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau:

Tournament hosts Ivory Coast are in a group with Nigeria, a three-time winner, along with Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

The Ivorians will play the opening match of the tournament against Guinea-Bissau at 10 pm on 13 January.

Didier Drogba, a former Ivorian striker, predicts a challenging group, emphasising the unpredictability of the tournament.

Nigeria, led by Victor Osimhen, is expected to be a strong contender, and midfielder Frank Onyeka is urging fans to support the country despite recent struggles in World Cup qualifiers.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique:

Egypt, having reached two of the last three Afcon finals, is seen as a strong team in this group. However, they face tough competition from Ghana, a team with high expectations but recent struggles.

Mohammed Kudus, a standout performer for Ghana at the World Cup and for West Ham in the Premier League, could be key for the Black Stars.

Egypt's coach, Rui Vitoria, faces his first major test in this tournament, while Ghana's recent form has raised concerns among fans.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia:

Senegal, led by Sadio Mane, enters as the defending champions. They are in a group with Cameroon, a five-time winner, Guinea, and The Gambia.

Cameroon, despite their strong history, have struggled in recent years with consistency and the form of their star players.

The Gambia returns after a surprising run in the last tournament but are facing doubtful fans due to recent performances. Coach Tom Saintfiet's strategy and team selection will be under scrutiny.

Compiled by staff writer