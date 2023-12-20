Rwanda: New Study Shows Faster Walking May Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk

A new study suggests that brisk walking, at a speed of four or more kilometres an hour (about 2.5 miles per hour), can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The findings were published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

A faster walking speed is associated with fewer heart disease risk factors, including higher insulin resistance, higher body weight, and higher blood pressure.

Experts noted that people who walk at a faster pace usually have better cardio-respiratory health and overall functional capacity, as well as better lower limb and core strength, compared to those who don't walk at an increased speed.

After analysing data from 508,121 adults between 1999 and 2022, researchers found that people who walked at an average speed of 3-5 kilometres per hour (1.8-3.1 miles per hour) were associated with a 15 per cent reduced risk of type 2 diabetes compared to people who walked at slower walking speeds.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 95 per cent of people with diabetes have type 2.

The World Health Organization states that about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year.

Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

To manage this health condition, experts typically recommend lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

According to Dieudonne Bukaba, a nutrition expert in Kigali, regular brisk walking can help improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar levels, and aid in weight management, reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

"There is a connection between exercise and diabetes risk. Regular physical activity is a cornerstone in diabetes prevention. Fast walking, as a form of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, enhances insulin sensitivity and promotes glucose metabolism.

"This, in turn, lowers the risk of insulin resistance, a key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes."

Bukaba noted that brisk walking stimulates the body's cells to become more responsive to insulin, allowing for better glucose absorption and utilisation.

Additionally, brisk walking helps regulate blood sugar levels, preventing spikes and dips that can contribute to insulin resistance.

Engaging in regular brisk walks aids in weight control, reducing the accumulation of visceral fat, a major contributor to insulin resistance and diabetes, Bukaba said.

"We generally recommend a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. This can be achieved through daily brisk walks, making it an accessible and sustainable exercise option for individuals of various fitness levels."

He recommends walking to work or incorporating brisk walks during breaks, and turning socialising into an opportunity for exercise by walking with friends or family.

Bukaba urges to set personal goals or participate in walking challenges to stay motivated.

Healthy habits to keep diabetes at bay

Martine Umuhire, a nutritionist and dietician at Nutri-Sante Rwanda, a nutrition cabinet centre in Kicukiro, advises losing extra fat or maintaining normal weight to avert the risk of diabetes.

She said that eating healthy plant-based foods provides vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates.

"Fibre-rich foods promote weight loss and lower the risk of diabetes. Eat a variety of healthy, fibre-rich foods, which include fruits such as tomatoes, pepper and fresh fruits."

She recommends consuming non-starchy vegetables such as leafy greens, broccoli and cauliflower, legumes like beans, chickpeas and lentils, and whole grains like whole-wheat pasta and bread, whole-grain rice, whole oats, and quinoa.

Umuhire noted that fibre is rich in benefits because it slows the absorption of sugars and lowers blood sugar levels, it interferes with the absorption of dietary fat and cholesterol and manages other risk factors that affect heart health, such as blood pressure and inflammation.

She recommends avoiding 'bad carbohydrates' high in sugar with little fibre or nutrients, like white bread and pastries, pasta from white flour, processed juices, and foods with sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.

"Eat healthy fats. Unsaturated fats are healthy and should be eaten in moderation. To help lose and manage weight and promote healthy blood cholesterol levels, your diet should include a variety of foods with unsaturated fats, such as olive oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, nuts and seeds and fish."

For Umuhire, eat less meat, and avoid processed red meat. Many studies have shown us that certain meats are incredibly risky for us. People who eat processed red meat are far more likely to develop diabetes.

She added that one simple strategy to help a person make good food choices and consume appropriate portions is to divide up the plate. These three divisions promote healthy eating. One-half should include fruit and non-starchy vegetables, one-quarter must contain whole grains, and another quarter protein-rich foods such as legumes, fish or white meat.