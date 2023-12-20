Africa: Etoile Du Sahel Snatch Dramatic Draw to Deny Sudanese Giants

19 December 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel produced a stunning last-gasp equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on Tuesday.

Sudanese striker Pape Ndiaye had given Al Hilal a half-time lead in Dar es Salaam after netting just before the break.

The goal put Al Hilal on course for a valuable victory as they seek to climb off the bottom of Group C.

But Sahel had other ideas as substitute Salah Barhoumi struck in the 92nd minute to dramatically steal his side a point.

The late twist means both sides edge onto four points apiece with two games remaining.

The gripping draw leaves Group C finely poised as leaders Petro Atletico with eight points aim to seal first place with second placed Esperance three points adrift.

But Etoile du Sahel and Al Hilal will still harbour hopes of progressing too if results go their way after this thrilling Tanzanian tussle.

