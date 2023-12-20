Chad: Constitutional Referendum in Chad

19 December 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

Press Statement

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

December 19, 2023

We are pleased that Sunday's constitutional referendum took place peacefully and congratulate Chadians for the orderly manner in which they expressed their preferences, regardless of how they voted. We also respect those who chose not to participate. As Chad moves towards presidential and legislative elections, we hope that all Chadians who choose to pursue their political agendas through peaceful and democratic methods will be able to compete on an equal basis, and that those in charge of the process will act independently and impartially.

