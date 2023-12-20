Tunisia: Committal Warrant Issued Against Former Justice Minister Bhiri (Counter-Terrorism Division Spokesperson)

19 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The first investigating judge at the Counter Terrorism Judicial Division issued, on Tuesday, a committal warrant against former Justice Minister, Noureddine Bhiri, for granting the Tunisian nationality to foreigners implicated in international terrorism cases, said Spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Judicial Division and First Deputy of the Public Prosecutor, Hanen Gaddes said in a statement.

"An investigation is underway against anyone implicated in this case," she added.

Noureddine Bhiri, one of the prominent leaders of Ennahdha movement, served as a Minister of Justice from 2011 to 2013.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

