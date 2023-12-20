Tunisia: Decree-Law On Criminal Reconciliation and Article 96 of Criminal Code Examined in Working Session

19 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed,Tuesday, had a working session, at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, Justice Minister Leïla Jaffel, and Finance Minister, Sihem Nemsia.

During the meeting, they reviewed two bills, namely the bill amending the Decree-law on Criminal Reconciliation and a bill modifying the provisions of Article 96 of the Criminal Code.

The two bills will be discussed in a cabinet meeting and in a session in the Assembly of People's Representatives, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

