Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, Tuesday, congratulated, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi on his reelection for a third term.

In a telephone conversation, the two heads of state reviewed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in all areas and addressed regional and international issues, particularly the situation in Palestine and abuses suffered by the Palestinian people, reads a press release of the Presidency of the Republic.