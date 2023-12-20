Rwanda: How FAO Rwanda Supports Increased Production, Decent Jobs for Youth in Agribusiness

Youth in agribusiness are witnessing a surge in production and the creation of decent jobs, thanks to the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through the "Integrated Country Approach (ICA)" project.

The primary goal of ICA is to assist countries, including Rwanda, in generating more and improved employment opportunities for youth in rural areas and agri-food systems. The program focuses on developing youth-inclusive and employment-centric agrifood-system development policies, strategies, and programs.

The emphasis is not only on creating more jobs and fostering entrepreneurship but also on enhancing the quality of employment within the sector.

On December 18, twenty youth partners of the concluding project that succeded to employ fellow youth, were equipped with essential farming tools including protective gears: 200 boots, 200 farm wear, and 300 crates to reduce post-harvest losses. Four successful youth groups benefited from 288 m2 with drip irrigation each greenhouses, while 20 winners of the competition that involved 150 trained youth, were supported to refine their proposals into bankable business plans

Among these youth are individuals involved in fruit and tomato production and processing. Ange Izere, the deputy head of Future and Vision Ltd in Rusizi district, expressed her gratitude for the support that enabled her company's growth.

"FAO trained us on different things, including improving farming and preparing our projects to attract funding. In the four years since 2019, the project has addressed the skills gap for youth, helping us advance our farming and produce competitive products for the market," said Izere.

The positive impact is evident, as Future and Vision Ltd expanded arable land and significantly increased their harvests. For instance, Izere mentioned that her company's tomato production has more than doubled since their involvement with FAO.

The success stories extend beyond increased production. Entrepreneurs like Alliance Umutoni in Musanze district, provided with greenhouse farming equipment, aim to establish a strong company and add value to their products.

"Thanks to the support and gained skills, I want to create a strong company. The greenhouse farming technology will improve tomato production. To support efforts to reduce post-harvest losses , we also want to add value to tomatoes and produce tomato powder," said Umutoni.

The impact of FAO support is far-reaching, with over 1,000 jobs created by 150 supported youth who have established their businesses. This achievement is attributed to the collaborative efforts of FAO, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Rwanda Youth in Agribusiness Forum (RYAF), Kilimo Trust, and other institutions.

Coumba Sow, FAO Representative in Rwanda, emphasized the importance of collaboration in agri-food systems and reiterated FAO's commitment to supporting modern agricultural practices for increased productivity and decent jobs for the youth.

The success of initiatives like the "Buy From Youth" campaign, facilitated by FAO, underscores the positive impact of collaboration between youth and key stakeholders in agriculture modernization, capacity building, quality certification, formalization, commercialization, and advocacy. Young entrepreneurs have reported increased sales, showcasing the effectiveness of the campaign in reducing youth unemployment and creating opportunities in agribusiness.