Morocco/Tanzania: 'Unacceptable' - Wydad Coach Benzarti Upset After Simba Setback

20 December 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Wydad Casablanca coach Faouzi Benzarti has described his side's performance as "unacceptable" after a 2-0 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League loss away to Tazanian side Simba on Tuesday.

The defeat leaves the Moroccan side bottom of Group B with just three points from four games as their hopes of progression hang by a thread.

"It was not our day. We had 10 chances but were not able to take advantage of them," a frustrated Benzarti told reporters after the game.

"This is unacceptable from a club the size of Wydad in a competition like the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League."

With ASEC Mimosas now on 10 points following a 3-0 win over Gwaneng Galaxy, Wydad face a monumental task to salvage their campaign that goes on a break for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations that starts in Cote d'Ivoire next month.

"Things have become very complicated and the break may give us time to study the shortcomings calmly," Benzarti admitted.

The 69-year-old Tunisian took charge of Wydad for his fourth spell last week after the sacking of predecessor Adel Ramzi.

But any hopes of an immediate turnaround were dashed in Tanzania as Simba leapfrogged the fallen Moroccan giants into second place.

Wydad must now win their final two games and rely on favourable results elsewhere to stand any chance of progressing.

After this humbling loss, even the canny Benzarti appears unsure whether Wydad's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League adventure can be rescued.

