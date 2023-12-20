Morocco Reaffirms Support for Sudan's Territorial Integrity

Marrakech — Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, reiterated, here Tuesday, the kingdom's support for the territorial integrity of Sudan, its legitimate sovereignty and the adoption of dialogue as a basis to resolve the ongoing crisis in this country.

HM King Mohammed VI is totally confident in the ability of the Sudanese to find solutions to ensure that the national interest prevails over all other considerations, Bourita said at a joint press briefing with his Sudanese peer Ali Al-Sadiq following their talks, on the eve of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, scheduled for Wednesday.

Bourita also stressed that Morocco is one of the countries that welcomed the Jeddah dialogue and other dialogues, expressing the hope that these dialogues can lead to results which will bring stability and peace to Sudan and its people.

Based on its strong human relations with Sudan, the Kingdom is ready to do everything in its power to provide the necessary assistance to this brotherly country so that it can recover its stability and national integrity, he underlined.

Bourita also recalled the strong historical ties between Moroccan and Sudanese people, adding that the positive spirit marking bilateral relations lays the foundations for relations of brotherhood, solidarity and mutual support.

He pointed out that the strong human relations between the two parties are clearly illustrated through the historical Moroccan Sufi presence in Sudan and the presence of Sudanese citizens in Morocco for decades, noting that talks with his Sudanese peer were the opportunity to examine ways to promote bilateral relations and the situation in the brotherly Sudan.