Morocco: Yemen Reiterates Support for Morocco's Territorial Integrity

Marrakech — Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak reiterated, here Tuesday, his country's "firm" and "continued" position in favor of the kingdom's territorial integrity and the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara.

"We reiterate our support for the kingdom's territorial integrity and the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara," Bin Mubarak said at a joint press conference with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, following their talks on the eve of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

The Yemeni minister also welcomed the strong historical relations between Morocco and Yemen, praising the attention accorded by HM King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan government to the development of bilateral ties.

Bin Mubarak also recalled Morocco's clear and principled position in favor of Yemen's unity and stability, as well as the Kingdom's support for constitutional legality, the Presidential Council and peace efforts in the country, based on internationally recognized principles.

He also hailed bilateral coordination on several regional issues, particularly in international organizations.

Noting that his talks with Bourita focused on several common positions, the Yemeni minister welcomed Morocco's attention and attachment to the humanitarian issue in Yemen, caused by the political crisis and the "terrorist" coup of the Houthis against constitutional legality.

He underlined that the current situation in Yemen confirms the nature of the joint decisions of the two countries, adding that these talks were an opportunity to inform Bourita of the latest developments in Yemen and the efforts to establish the political process and achieve peace in the country in light of the situation in the region and the attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Noting the convergence of the positions of the two countries on numerous issues, Bin Mubarak said that preparations are underway to hold meetings on revising several memorandums of understanding, particularly at the consular level, while welcoming the organization of the Russian¬-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco.