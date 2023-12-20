Africa: Angolan's FM Highlights UNSC Reform On Africa

Luanda — Angola's Foreign Affairs minister, Téte António, has highlighted the importance of implementing the chain of command of the A3 mechanism for the reform of the United Nations Security Council regarding Africa.

The terminology A3 refers to the African Non-Permanent Member Countries of the United Nations Security Council.

Its articulation in this format was created in a partnership between the Peace Council of the African Union (AU) in collaboration with the AU's Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, with the aim to secure better concerted positions to defend the interests of Africans in the UN Security Council.

The head of Angolan diplomacy made the statement, while addressing the first panel on the theme of "The Role of the African Union Peace and Security Council and the A3 in Promoting Africa's Voice on Peace and Security Issues on the UN Security Council Agenda".

The Angolan minister spoke of the need to continue promoting unity and solidarity between the African countries in agreeing positions that defend the best interests of the continent at the UN and other international forums.

According to the Angolan minister, the A3 mechanism means that today Africa is the only continent with a platform for cooperation and collaboration to promote, articulate and defend common positions on peace and security issues, as well as other measures of interest for African countries at the UN.

Those present welcomed the contributions presented and acknowledged the fact that the Angolan diplomat, at the time the African Union representative at the UN, had been one of the pioneers of the creation of the A3 Mechanism through the "Oran Process", .

The A3 mechanism was adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 397th Meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government in New York, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, on 23 September 2013.

Téte António defended the need for Africa to be ever more united in its efforts to achieve its longed-for place as a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council.

Angolan top diplomat also stressed the importance of the continued involvement of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), which are indispensable in the issues and challenges related to the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) in the strengthening of institutions, coordination, information and analysis of African countries. FMA/ART/DAN /AMP