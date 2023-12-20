Mauritius: Reducing Water Scarcity in the East - Montagne Fayence Service Reservoir Now Operational

Some 3 200 households in the regions of Ecroignard, Camp Ithier, Camp Marcelin and the upper parts of Bramsthan will now benefit from high water pressure supply for a minimum of 18 hours.

The above announcement was made by the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, yesterday, as he attended the commissioning of the Montagne Fayence Service Reservoir, in Camp de Masque Pavé.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammud Zahid Nazurally, the Deputy General Manager (Administration) of the Central Water Authority (CWA), Mr Jean Gaetan Armoogum, CWA personnel and other personalities were also present at the event.

In his address, Minister Bholah recalled that, for years, water was pumped from a borehole in Belle Rose, Clemencia to the aforementioned eastern villages. He also spoke of the water scarcity problem related to that water distribution.

Notwithstanding the construction of the Montagne Fayence Service Reservoir in 2020, Mr Bholah indicated that there were bottlenecks in the network of water pipes. Hence, to accelerate the water works, the necessary parts were manufactured by the CWA. On this score, he lauded the CWA for proactively undertaking in-house works through the deployment of the required resources in terms of human capital, equipment and logistics, to relieve the inhabitants in the east from water shortage.

Moreover, Minister Bholah dwelt on the increased demand for water consumption during this festive season and urged the inhabitants of the aforesaid regions to use water judiciously.

For his part, Deputy Speaker Nazurally emphasised on the importance of water for life. He further commended the CWA for initiating in-house works in a timely manner.