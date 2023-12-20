Namibia: Onesto 'Overdoses' On Blessings

Singer Onesmus Mwafangeyo, formerly known as Onesto, has rebranded himself as 'Onesto Papy'.

Under the new brand, the singer released his new album, 'Overdosing on Blessings', yesterday.

"Due to a small rebranding, this is the first album under the Onesto Papy brand. So, we moved from 'Onesto' to 'Onesto Papy' due to growth and maturity," he says.

Onesto Papy says his new album, comprising 18 tracks, is a reflection of his talent and a project he has worked on in collaboration with a number of local artists.

He says 'Overdosing on Blessings' demonstrates his affinity for blending genres and delivering new music.

Onesto Papy says he titled the album 'Overdosing on Blessings' because he is not only blessed musically, but feels his whole life is a blessing.

"I am blessed with family, love, a roof over my head, food, a job, and many things. It's overwhelming.

"The journey of my musical career has been a roller coaster, I must say. I had to balance and juggle family, work and studio time.

"Family and work have taken up much of my time and have delayed my musical projects. Nonetheless, I've managed to work on the album," he says.

Onesto Papy's new album is produced by multiple producers, including himself, Andrew on The Beat, DJ Chronics, Elvo, Mr Glo and S2.

On the album, he features artists such as Miss Rose, Don Kamati, Tekla, Queen Linda, ML, Pedu and Nazile.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The collaborative nature of the album is evident in its diverse line-up of tracks, each featuring a unique fusion of styles and voices," he says.

He says he has successfully brought together Namibian artists, creating a musical blend of talent that would captivate listeners with various musical preferences.

Onesto Papy says his album explores gratitude, resilience and the beauty of life's blessings.

"Having songs on an album is like having a lot of kids - people may categorise or love them differently, but you, the parent, love them equally.

"So, it's hard to choose, but fans can look forward to songs such as 'Unconditional Love', 'I Got a Feeling', and 'Pedu'," he says.

Onesto Papy says he has released a few singles which did not make it to the album.

"I believed my fans would want to hear something fresher, so I freshened it up a bit. But you can request these songs on radios or listen to them on my YouTube channel."

The album is available on all major streaming platforms.