Tanzania: Nirc, Egypt Firm to Develop Bugwema Valley

MARA: THE National Irrigation Commission (NIRC) plans to develop an irrigation project in the Bugwema Valley in Musoma District, Mara Region to help farmers conduct farming activities without depending on rain.

This was unveiled during a visit to the Bugwema valley by the National Irrigation Commission Director General Mr Raymond Mndolwa, along with Arab Contractors in Tanzania Managing Director Ahmad Suiy.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the development of the valley which was initiated in 1974 by the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

Mr Mndolwa said that Egypt is among the countries that have made progress in irrigation agriculture.

Therefore, the visit of the Egyptian company to inspect the valley is to explore how the valley can be developed through a partnership between the NIRC and the investor, which is the Arab Contractors company.

He further said the visit is in line with the directives given by President Samia Suluhu Hassan who has insisted on the importance of collaboration with the private sector in addition to government funds for the implementation of irrigation projects.

Mr Mndolwa added that after conducting a feasibility study in the area, if the investor agrees to develop the valley, the residents will have access to farming land, and the Irrigation Commission will generate income to further develop other areas.

On his part, the CEO of the Agricultural Development Bank of Tanzania, Mr Frank Nyabundege, stated that the bank would strengthen cooperation between the NIRC and the Arab Contractors company to ensure the continuity of the project.

The Arab Contractors in Tanzania MD Mr Suiy said they have reached the project design phase and assured that they would ensure the project's implementation benefitting Tanzania.

The Bugwema valley is one of the 22 strategically important valleys that the NIRC is conducting a feasibility study which is expected to be completed in February next year.