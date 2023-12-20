Tanzania: Why Local Farmers Should Embrace Technology

19 December 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Leyla Marey

DAR ES SALAAM: The government is urging local farmers to adopt new technologies to transform their traditional practices into agribusiness. Minister of Agriculture Mr. Hussein Bashe offered this advice at a conference that brought together agricultural stakeholders in Dar es Salaam on Monday to strategize on the sector's transformation.

According to the Minister, the number of locals investing in large-scale farming is low compared to foreigners. This is why he is encouraging them to embrace technology to revolutionize the sector. Mr. Bashe stated that the Ministry aims to make the agriculture sector sustainable and competitive.

He further encouraged locals to invest in the production of edible oil, as it is highly demanded globally. Additionally, Minister of Planning and Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo emphasized the need to address regulations that act as obstacles to investors.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba highlighted Tanzania's efforts to break the cycle of poverty through sound plans and strategies."

