Tanzania: President Samia Makes Minor Adjustments

TANZANIA: President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made several appointments and transfers to fill gaps in some positions.

The decision comes in the wake of the dismissal of two officials and the suspension of another.

In response to the dismissal of Tunduma Town Council's Executive Director, Lena Martin Nkya, President Samia has appointed Mariam Chaurembo to fill the vacancy.

Mr. Fabian Said is now the Momba District Executive Director, succeeding the dismissed Butamo Nuru.

Additionally, Selwa Hamid has been appointed Executive Director of Igunga District Council following the suspension of Athuman Msabila.

President Samia has also appointed Major General Paul Simuli as an ambassador, representing the country in Uganda. Before this appointment, Major General Simuli served as the Project Manager at the Medical Stores Department (MSD).

Furthermore, Dr. Khamis Mwinyimkuu is the new Chairman of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Board, succeeding Prof Longinus Rutasira, who has completed his tenure.

In a transfer, President Samia has moved Dr. Peter Nyanja, the Executive Director of Muleba Council, to Wanging'ombe District Council, replacing Maryam Muhaji, who was recently appointed as the Manyara Administrative Secretary.

The statement noted that these appointments and transfers have been effective since December 18, 2023.