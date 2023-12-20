Mauritius: Feat in the Sports and Youth Empowerment Sectors for 2023 Discussed

The key accomplishments in the areas of Sports, Youth Empowerment, and the pivotal roles of the Mauritius Recreation Council and the National Youth Council, were highlighted, yesterday, during a press conference at the Helvetia Youth Hub, in Saint Pierre, by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint. Representatives from the National Youth Council and other personalities were also present on that occasion.

At the outset, Minister Toussaint highlighted Mauritius's success in various sports competitions during 2023, emphasising its outstanding performance across regional, continental, and international events. He noted a substantial total of 1,353 medals earned by Mauritius between 2017 and 2023 as proof of this achievement. Specifically, at the 'Jeux de la Francophonie,' he stated, local talent secured a commendable 12 medals, placing Mauritius in the eighth position among 30 participating countries.

Addressing the Indian Ocean Island Games, the Minister recalled Mauritius's participation in 19 sports disciplines and three youth activities, comprising a team of 646 individuals. Mauritius's second-place ranking among the seven islands marked a historic achievement, surpassing previous showings in international Olympic Games held abroad, he added.

Moreover, Minister Toussaint emphasised the recent success of the Team Mauritius Sports Award, an event held at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex that honoured exceptional athletes. He also spoke about the High-Performance Center within the complex, where 286 high-level athletes are currently honing their skills for major competitions. Additionally, the Minister stressed the importance of fostering a competitive spirit among young athletes through the established training centers and sports schools.

Notably, he underscored Government's investment in the Liverpool Football Club International Academy, providing aspiring talents with a vital platform for training and skill enhancement. These collective efforts, he added, exemplify Mauritius's dedication to nurturing sporting excellence and creating pathways for the next generation of athletes.

Concerning youth empowerment, the Minister underlined the pivotal role of providing essential tools to our youngsters to become autonomous. Specifically, the Youth Entrepreneurship Training Course, tailored for individuals aged 18 to 35, was highlighted by the Minister. This programme focuses on equipping them with the skills and knowledge crucial for initiating and maintaining small business enterprises, he asserted.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the Mauritius Recreation Council's role in organising recreational activities for youngsters at four outdoor centers during school break, namely: Pointe Jerome, Belle Mare, Anse la Raie, and Flic en Flac. He further underlined the National Youth Council's significant responsibility in revamping all 21 youth centers across Mauritius, estimating the project cost at approximately Rs 165 million. These efforts, he stated, aim to provide diverse recreational opportunities for the youth while revitalising essential spaces for their development.