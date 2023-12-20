South Africa: 'I Am Not a Lesbian!' - Dj Zinhle

19 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

DJ Zinhle, the queen of the decks, has responded to claims that she is lesbian.

The fabulous DJ found herself in the crosshairs of Musa Khawula, who is notorious for stirring the pot with celebs on social media.

Khawula tried to ruffle feathers by tweeting a pic of Zinhle and her hubby, Morda, captioning it with a cheeky jab, calling her a "lesbian in denial".

Zinhle isn't having any of it! A fan urged her to sue Khawula, but Zinhle brushed it off.

She took to the internet to set the record straight, saying she's not bothered by being labelled a lesbian.

"Nothing is offensive to me about being called a lesbian. It's untrue but it's not offensive. There's absolutely nothing wrong with being a lesbian," she snapped back.

DJ Zinhle is in a relationship with her partner, DJ and producer Bongani "Mörda" Mohosana.

During the first episode of the second season of DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, Zinhle shared that she had said yes to Mörda's marriage proposal.

In celebration of Zinhle's 40th birthday in January, Mörda presented her with a diamond ring.

In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, Mörda reflected on how falling in love had transformed his priorities, making him a devoted family man.

"I'm in a space where I'm in love. My children are my focus, and accommodating them is my priority. Love has revolutionised my life," he said.

"My wife has reshaped my perspective. Now, my life revolves around my family. My music is a channel through which I share my story, expressing much even without words."

