Egypt: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Egyptian President On Re-Election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on his re-election as president of that country.

According to Egypt's National Elections Authority, El-Sisi won his third term in office after receiving some 89.6% of the votes during the country's elections held last week.

A Presidency statement said President Ramaphosa congratulated not only El-Sisi but also other candidates.

"The historic elections reflect the will of the people of Egypt in charting their future. The President also commends the other candidates for participating in the elections in a gracious and commendable manner.

"The President further wishes to congratulate the National Election Authority of Egypt and all national stakeholders for their collective efforts in ensuring a conducive environment in which the elections were conducted. The President also takes note of the observations of the AU-COMESA [African Union-Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa] Joint Observer Mission," the statement read.

Furthermore, the Presidency reiterated government's willingness to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"The South African government reiterates its commitment to continue working with the government and people of Egypt for the mutual benefit of the two countries, to build strong people-to-people ties, and collaborate together in consolidation of the African Agenda.

"The South African Government looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relations with the Government of Egypt," the Presidency said.

South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and fraternal bonds dating back to the era of the liberation struggle. South Africa considers Egypt a strategic partner that supported the liberation struggle.