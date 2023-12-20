Tunisia: Gafsa-Elections - Candidates in El Ksar Step Up Electoral Activities

19 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate Maher Mesai for the El-Amra constituency in the El Ksar delegation (governorate of Gafsa) promised to solve the problem of communal land and to work to set up a primary health centre and fit out rural tracks.

Candidate Issam Chriti from the same locality underlined that his priorities is notably to improve local services, set up a primary health centre, improve rural tracks and develop transport, agriculture and employment.

Candidate Mohamed Hédi Mohamed pledged to provide the region with quality road infrastructure, a primary health centre and a secondary school and improve school transport.

He also promised to endeavour to create irrigated areas, spaces for young people and a training centre in agriculture and handicrafts dedicated to rural women.

