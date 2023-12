Tunis/Tunisia — 13 local elections campaign activities had been organised on Monday in Tamaghza, Nefta, Tozeur and Hammet Djerid (Tozeur governorate), bringing the overall number of activities to nearly 100 since the start of the campaign for the December 24 local elections, Head of the legal affairs at the Independent Local Election Authority (IRIE) Rahma Ghrissi told TAP.

Only 5 election offences have been reported so far, she added.