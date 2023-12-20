Tunisia: Local Elections - Campaign Underway in Bardo

19 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The sole female candidate for the local elections in the Bardo constituency Fatma Ben Hassine said the citizens' voices must go beyond the ballot box by becoming a voice in companies and official structures so as to reinforce the State's social role.

Ben Hassine's programme further include boosting the pending development programmes and reforming development methods so as to meet the citizens' aspiration at the local level.

The candidate further undertook to find solutions to the traffic issue by creating parking lots to ensure the citizens' safety and reduce traffic on Bardo's main roads.

For his part, candidate for the Bouchoucha constituency Malek Ktaifi said he will launch an e-platform to help the locals give their opinions on projects planned by local and regional authorities.

In a statement to TAP on Tuesday, he further promised to work in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders to launch "El Hnaya" tourist road so as to revive tourism in this region.

Ktaifi also undertook to provide job opportunties in the private and public sectors for unemployed higher education graduates.

38 candidates, including 8 women and 2 with disabilities, are vying for seats on the Bardo local council.

