Mozambique: EDM to Invest 20 Million Dollars

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, intends to invest about 20 million dollars to improve infrastructures, business process management and systems integration.

According to EDM Chairperson, Marcelino Gildo, who was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, during the launch of the second phase of the company's Digital Strategy for 2023-2028, the strategy aims to establish processes and technological solutions, in a more holistic way, so that EDM continues to operate as an integrated, smart and ever-changing company.

"At EDM, we understand the importance of digital transformation and how it can help us remain competitive and meet the ever-growing needs of our customers in real time', he said, adding that the with the advent of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) there is an urgent need for greater speed and quality in the product offered to customers.

Gildo believes that the time has come to assess the Digital Strategy as a document that updates and innovates corporate procedures.

"We are transforming our business by adopting new products and services, with special innovation and investment in sophisticated mechanisms to connect with the customer', he said.

He also guaranteed that the Digital Strategy 2023-2028 will continue to provide the progress that the company has been making in terms of digital transformation.