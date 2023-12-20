Mozambique: Disinformation About Cholera Leads to Destruction in Nampula

Maputo — Unknown individuals have destroyed nine houses in the Muite administrative post, in Mecuburi district, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, following a wave of disinformation about the spread of cholera, reports Radio Mozambique.

The homes belonged to community leaders, village health workers, and traditional midwives all of whom were accused of responsibility for the outbreak of cholera in Nampula.

Ignorant and violent mobs thus attacked the very people on the front line of the fight against cholera.

The mob destroyed property, including beds and other furniture and stole 60,000 meticais (about 940 dollars, at the current exchange rate) from one of the community leaders.

Over the years there have been repeated acts of mob violence against health workers and government officials accused of spreading cholera.

The Health Ministry has repeatedly pointed out that cholera is caused by a micro-organism that thrives on unsafe drinking water and poor hygiene. But there are always those who prefer to blame local officials for any misfortune that overtakes them.