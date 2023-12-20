South Africa: Platinum Miners Refuse to End Underground Sit-In

Cape Town — More than 2,200 Impala Platinum (Implats) mineworkers participating in an allegedly illegal strike have refused to return to the surface after their underground sit-in entered its second day, eNCA reports. The workers took action following a disagreement with Bafokeng Rasimone Mine and their union over dividends in a R104-million shares agreement which they want paid into their bank accounts.

Previously, Implats suspended operations in response to the strike action, which management declared illegal. Representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers went underground to meet workers. While over 2,200 miners remain underground, 167 have returned to the surface. The sit-in has been split between two shafts at the North West province  mine.

The strike action comes less than two weeks nearly 500 workers at the Gold One Mine in Modder East, Springs were held underground as part of a strike by their fellow miners.

