Ethiopia: Amhara Region Reveals Interception of 'Organized' Illicit Arms Trafficking Aiming to Destabilize the Region

Addis Ababa — The Amhara Peace and Security Bureau has disclosed multiple interceptions of illegal arms trafficking, highlighting the region's proactive measures against the proliferation of unauthorized weapons aiming to further destabilize the region.

A recent statement posted by the regional communication bureau revealed that there has been "organized work of smuggling of illegal weapons to the region to make it a center of chaos and violence", but fails short of mentioning the culprits.

The statement detailed a significant seizure, noting that "a truck, which originated from Mekelle under the guise of transporting cement, was apprehended by the Filakit Geregera town police. The vehicle was found to be carrying an arsenal of firearms, including 10,385 Kalashnikov and Bren guns."

The bureau has revealed that another truck originating from the Gayint district was intercepted upon arrival in Debre Tabor town, found to be transporting seven Kalashnikov rifles and over 2,000 other firearms. The suspect in custody disclosed the existence of an additional cache of 15,000 bullets, which had not been discovered during the initial search.

In a separate event, a Sino truck carrying products from the Mesebo cement factory, traveling from Kobo to Debre Tabor, was detained after authorities found it to be concealing 8,143 rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, the statement highlighted an incident involving a truck en route from Kobo to Gayint, which was seized while illicitly transporting sniper rifles among a shipment of sand.

In light of these incidents, the Peace and Security Bureau has issued a call to action for the community to remain vigilant and to participate actively in safeguarding the region.

The region has been put under a state of emergency in August following escalation of militarized hostilities between the non-state Fano militia and government forces. Despite the government's repeated claim of ascertaining control and to have peace and order restored in most parts of the region, the region continue to face significant security crisis.