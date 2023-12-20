Kenya: Koome Recalls Police Officers on Leave to Enhance Security Patrols

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has recalled all police officers on leave to enhance security visibility and patrols during the festive season.

Speaking Wednesday at the National Police Service Headquarters, at Jogoo House in Nairobi, said the security agencies remain on high alert to ensure safety of Kenyans.

"To further enhance police visibility and security in the Country, we have also directed all Officers who are currently on Leave to resume duty with immediate effect," Koome said.

The IG called on the members of public to remain vigilant during the festive period and even and report any crime or suspicious activities, to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers.

He further urged Kenyans and motorists to adhere to traffic rules to ensure their safety while travelling to different parts of the country

Accidents preventable

The IG expressed regret over the recent cases of road traffic accidents that has resulted to loss of lives noting that most of them are caused preventable human factors.

He singled out non-compliance with traffic regulations and rules such as operating defective vehicles, failure to use safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and dangerous overtaking as some of the major causes of traffic accidents.

"Already we have had two major fatal road traffic accidents in which we have lost a total of 16 people in Machakos and Nakuru since last week It is quite regrettable that most of road traffic accidents and crashes in the country, are due to preventable human factors," he said.

The IG Koome reiterated that road safety is the responsibility of every Kenyans.

He noted that the NPS will continue to enforce traffic rules without fear or favour putting the violators on notice.

"I am appealing to pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, passengers, and drivers to adhere to traffic rules so that we make this festive season safe for all of us," he said.

He expressed the commitment of NPS to support the ongoing joint efforts with other government agencies including the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) to ensure safety and sanity within the roads in the country.